It was around 20 years ago that I met Greg Bova, who at that time was working in facilities management at Johns Hopkins Hospital (JHH).
Since then, Greg and I have had many conversations, most of them on the phone and a few in person. In addition to his genuine interest in providing safe water for his employer’s patients, Greg has contributed to public health more broadly by sharing insights from his experience in managing JHH water systems.
Greg has gathered a lot of data! He has always been meticulous and thorough in testing ideas before and after implementing them. So, I was excited to find out Greg’s team was sharing 23 years of data on their water systems.
The published papers, titled “The results of chlorine dioxide use after 23 years,” parts 1 and 2, are about much more than chlorine dioxide (ClO₂). The physical system changes that accompanied chlorine dioxide treatment are a classic example of Legionella risk management: Instead of trying to pin Legionella findings on one cause and looking for a silver bullet solution, the hospital took a step-by-step approach that involved, over time, several physical and operational changes to their water systems, along with ClO₂ treatment.
Their efforts were successful. Legionella positivity (percentage of potable water system samples in which Legionella was found) and concentrations were reduced over the 23-year study period. In the last four years of the study period, no Legionella was detected. The papers provide a building-by-building breakdown of the results.
Chlorine dioxide treatment for Legionella control
The hospital began chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) treatment in 2001. For the first 10 years or so, ClO₂ was injected only into the cold-water system (near the point of building entry) with the goal of maintaining a residual throughout the potable water system, including the hot water. Around 2012, the hospital began injecting ClO₂ into the hot-water system as well as the cold. Adding the second injection point just downstream of the water heaters resulted in higher (more effective) ClO₂ residual levels in the hot water, better control of ClO₂ levels in both the hot and cold systems, and reduced Legionella findings.
0.5 ppm (mg/L) was found to be the optimum dosing concentration of ClO₂. Dosing was automated based on sensor-monitored data.
Pipe Corrosion and Investigations
After finding pinhole leaks in copper piping, the hospital sent multiple samples to laboratories to determine the cause. The leaks were found to be caused by either chlorine, chloride, pipe flux, or high water velocities. Although ClO₂ was not identified as the direct cause of the leaks, it may have contributed by removing biofilm and thereby exposing the pipes to direct contact with chlorine and chloride, accelerating corrosion.
System Changes That Made a Difference
As with other chemicals used for supplemental disinfection, the success of ClO₂ treatment in reducing Legionella and other pathogens in potable water systems depends in part on the design, operation, and maintenance of the systems. The papers report many physical and operational changes that Johns Hopkins Hospital made during the study period, including the following:
- Faucets and showers in patient bathrooms were flushed daily. This was found to be important for maintaining a ClO₂ residual through every fixture.
- Because oversized pipes led to lower water circulation velocities, inadequate temperature distribution, and laminar flow, they were replaced with smaller pipes.
- Pumps were added, and undersized diverter valves were replaced to improve hot water circulation.
- Pumps and controls were adjusted to correct high pressure and water hammer.
- Electronic faucets were replaced with manual faucets on inpatient sinks.
- Aerators were replaced with laminar flow devices.
- Twenty-micron centrifugal filters with automatic backflush (purge) were installed on water supply lines near points of building entry.
Final Thoughts
Kudos to Greg Bova and the Johns Hopkins Hospital team for sharing their lessons learned in managing water systems for Legionella control. Their efforts provide a good example for facility managers worldwide.
For the full report, see part 1 and part 2 in Health Facilities Management magazine.
What has your facility learned about managing Legionella risk or implementing supplemental disinfection? Share your experiences in the comments or reach out to continue the conversation.
Confirming what we’ve applied and learned over the years.
Thanks Anthony!
This is such a powerful example of what can come of sharing performance data – particularly folks who are still figuring things out – sometimes that “leap of faith” is a little easier when you can “see” that it has worked for others.
True! Thanks Steve
When a building-wide supplemental disinfection system is installed my understanding is that such systems become regulated as Non-transient Non-Community Public Water Supplies (NTNCPWS) under the Safe Drinking Water Act if they serve more than 25 people for more than six months in a year.
In North Carolina these NTNCPWSS are permitted through our Public Water Supply Section (PWSS) in our Department of Environmental Quality. Are the systems at Hopkins as described in your commentary and the papers considered as NTNCPWSS?
In North Carolina, the PWSS permits NCNTPWSS which includes approve the design of the system, and a management plans for operations, maintenance, and emergency action plans, monitoring and recordkeeping. In addition, there must be oversite by a North Carolina Certified Water Treatment Operator.
Does Hopkins have to comply with the SWDA requirements or the Maryland equivalent? Can you provide any idea of the costs to installation and operational costs?
Hi David. Very few states have set up a regulatory process for supplemental treatment of building water systems. Good job getting that done in NC! Maryland was one of the first states, if not the first, to set up regulations, and to my knowledge (but not certainty), JHH has complied with those regulations. I don’t have information on the installation and operating costs of the JHH chlorine dioxide systems.
Hi David, nice to meet you. Hopkins is licensed with the state of Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) as a Non-transient Non-Community Public Water Supplies. MDE construction and operating permit is required. MDE monthly and quarterly reporting is required as well as annual inspections by the MDE.
The average price to install a chlorine dioxide system (we use PureLine) is approximately $70,000. Annual cost: PureLine ClO2 generator service plan $2,500, Chlorite $10,000, maintenance, MDE testing and reporting $35,000 = $47,500
Thanks, Gregory Bova, Hopkins Medicine, Director of Engineering and Commissioning
Thanks for sharing that, Greg!