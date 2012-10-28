Quotes From Legionnaires’ Disease Survivors

“I went to sleep on May 4, hardly able to breathe. That’s pretty much all I remember until I woke up on June 3rd. My wife advised me I was on life support for almost a month and it looked very grim at times. This disease almost killed me.” T.C.
“I had LD in 1997: Unconscious, fever 107°F, several days on a cooling blanket, 56 days in coma, 71 days in hospital, had to learn to walk again. My neurological system is severely damaged. I am unable to work. I am fighting Social Security for disability benefits. HELP.” R.H.
“I am an RN and was caught by surprise nonetheless. My temperature was 104°F and I finally went to the doctor. On the third night, I could feel my lungs collapsing and we called an ambulance. I could no longer walk. I was admitted and apparently had a respiratory arrest and was intubated. Things went from bad to worse as they waited for the cultures. When it was confirmed as Legionnaires’, the doctors started three antibiotics. My kidneys then went and I was in renal failure and needed dialysis. My blood pressure was almost nonexistent. …I had about 11-15 specialists on my case and over 35 x-rays. I was completely helpless. I was laid up for another three months trying to rehab myself… had to learn to write again. I will never forget the suffering of both me and my family. I wouldn’t wish this syndrome on my worst enemy.” A.F.
“I still suffer a lot. Had I not been a nonsmoker and very fit (a swimmer), it would have killed me, although sometimes I wish it had as each year I get worse.” S.F.
“My wife was placed on a respirator where she remained for nearly 4 weeks. Fortunately, from the outset her chances for survival were greatly increased because the infection control and pulmonary physicians correctly diagnosed her condition and immediately treated her for Legionnaires’ disease. The experience was harrowing for us all.” J.E.
“I went to my doctor and requested to be tested for Legionnaires’. He was reluctant to test me. I insisted, and thank God I did. If it weren’t for a coworker insisting I be persistent with my physician, I would never have known that I had LD, and could’ve died. I may be a nurse but had never encountered LD and was not aware of all the symptoms or the treatment or the severity.” W.W.
“It’s been 6.5 years now and I still struggle with long term memory loss. It took over a year before I was able to work again. The reports say I was completely dependent on life support to keep me breathing…without it I would have died. I spent the next three months in and out of hospitals. There are still memories from past that are gone. I have “black holes” where the memories should be. I’ve lost most of my memories of my youngest daughter’s life from age 1-6…they just vanished. It was the worst experience of my life.” D.D.
“My ex-uncle-in-law is dying from Legionnaires disease. Why can’t they give him a lung transplant? They’re so desperate that he was put in a coma and given steroids. They say he would die if they try to open his chest.” M.L.
“My next door neighbor was diagnosed officially as having Legionnaire’s disease. He started being very sick for about a week at home and then finally went to the ER unable to breath very well. He woke up from a coma six days later. He had a tracheotomy to save his life in the ER and was very sedated in intensive care thereafter and very sick. The doctors have told him it will be at least a year until he’s normal.” J.C.
“My 19-year-old son died from this disease last month.” D.M.
“I am a kind of healthy 26-year-old who contracted LD. I was in the hospital for four days before they tested me and diagnosed LD. It affected my family hugely. I had to take approximately three months off of work. Since I have had LD, I seem to be getting ill all the time…I just wonder if having LD could have affected my immune system.” S.G.
“I contracted Legionnaires’, spending just under 30 days in the ICU on life support. After… lots of home therapy I continue to have what doctors claim to be nerve distortion in my upper right shoulder. This continues to be very frustrating and extremely painful. I also now (rarely before) suffer from intense light and sound sensitive migraines.” T.F.
“I have just returned home from attending the funeral of my sister’s father-in-law. The family got a call today that the cause of death was Legionnaires’ disease. The deceased was a diabetic and he also had cystic fibrosis. 74 years old. Non-smoker.” G.F.
“My 64-year-old father was recently diagnosed as having Legionnaires’ disease. It has turned into a nightmare both physically and financially for my parents. I truly believe that someone needs to be held responsible for what happened to my father.” K.D.
“My husband was in the hospital for 18 days and almost died. He is a sheet metal worker and prior to getting [sick] was working on the same jobsite for a long time. The insurance company does not want to test the jobsite we think he got it at.” Erica
“This disease was the worst thing medically I have ever experienced and had I not been healthy when I got it, I would probably have died. I have not been in a spa since.” M.F.
“My husband contracted Legionairres’. He was so severe that he almost did not make it. He is permanently disabled…from the Legionnaires’. There appears to be no relief despite multiple treatment modalities. His symptoms remain with periods of exacerbations.” K.F.
“I am a 43-year-old single mom and was recently blindsided by Legionnaires’. I went to my Urgent Care clinic with what I thought was bronchitis after about five days of a dry cough and then developed a fever. I was diagnosed with pneumonia, admitted to the hospital, and the next thing I knew I was waking up in ICU with a breathing tube in my throat, only to find out I had been in a COMA FOR 5 DAYS!!! Since I was the only case reported in my county, the health department won’t come to the house to do an investigation.” M.B.
“My son has just been diagnosed with this. He is a healthy, twelve-year-old boy who doesn’t get sick very often.” L.J.
“I was just recently released from the hospital and nearly died from Legionnaires’. I have no idea how I got it.” G.M.R.
“I am 47 years old (male), do not smoke or drink, and was in healthy physical condition. I contracted the disease in February 2009 and was treated in the hospital one week later. My experience with LD in the hospital and recovery at home was the worst thing I have ever been through. However, after five months I still have a major problem with short term memory–I forget where I am going, or forget people’s names even though I have known them for years. Please help. It seems like the long-term effects from LD are worse than the hospital experience.” S.S.
“My husband was a patient in a local hospital for treatment of a platelet disorder and developed Legionnaires’ disease. He spent a total of about 50 days in the hospital during a three month period.” C.B.
“My friend was admitted to the hospital with a temperature of 108. Five days later he was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease. He is on a ventilator and fighting for his life.”
Several of the above quotes were excerpted from the full versions included in the book Protect Yourself from Legionnaires' Disease: The waterborne illness that continues to kill and harm.
Do you have a survivor story? If so, please tell it in the comments below.
My mom 69 fairly healthy went into the hospital 5 days ago. After being sick for a week (flu, fever, vomit, SICK) To the point she couldn’t stand up or dress herself. Ambulance was called and she was taken to ICU. They immediately sedated her and intubated her. She was diagnosed 2 days after arrival. She has been under for 5 days now. Her oxygen has been from 100% to 60%. Sedatives from full on to non. Right now when they were non the body didn’t react well (Fever. High heart rate. Low oxygen intake.). Oh my god. This is the worst to see as a relative and I can only imagine how she is feeling. Does anyone have tips? We make sure there is someone with her at all times. We talk to her, hug her and encourage her. – Michael – Posted on Tuesday, January 21, 2014
Hi. My husband does not remember us talking to him when he was incubated. I visited him twice daily as we lived close to the local hospital..but he was only there three days. Then was airlifted to another hospital. Then the ventilator was dropped to 80 percent..then to 70..60…when it was at 60 I asked him did he know I was with him and holding his hand and he shook is head yes.. I said can you squeeze my hand..and he did… I was so happy.. at one point the vent. Was at 90-95 ..so that was breathing for him. Good luck to you. – Patricia – Posted on Tuesday, March 25, 2014
My husband just came home from hospital yesterday. He was on a few antibiotics. One of them being azithromicin..that’s what they said works on the legionella bacteria.. my husband is physically fit..works two physical jobs for just under 15 yrs. He is 48. One week his missed two days of work. He took Nyquil as he does if he feels like he’s getting a cold. So the following week he missed the Monday..he didn’t want to go to erase..I made him promise he would go to urgent care that Tuesday. So we went..they sent him right to erase saying he had pneumonia. He was put in the critical care unit that night…the next day the test came back presumably legionnaires.. well his oxygen levels kept dropping..the next day he was put on ventilator and was air lifted to the university of Pennsylvania..this disease caused him to have a heart attack and he started to have kidney failure. This was happening too fast..well..yesterday the start of his third week he was discharged. We will b e going back within two weeks because now he needs to have a catheterization and heart surgery to repair a valve… I wouldn’t wish this nightmare on anyone. And god bless you all who are going through this horrible disease. As someone else mentioned about their loved one being the only case..same here..I just hung up with local health dept. But I am going to seek information from a lawyer. – Patricia – Posted on Tuesday, March 25, 2014
I’ve been actively implying legionella prevention programs for over a hundred buildings for almost nine years. We hardly find any bacteria in the hot water, as long as it is over 55 degrees Celsius. We do monitor the temperatures on a regular basis. A weekly assessment of the temperatures keeps the hot water systems safe for use. It is a proven method. – Diny Dikken – Posted on Friday, April 25, 2014
I am 6 years post Legionnaire’s, contracted when I was 42 and went through a lot of the same, vent-dependent, kidney failure, sepsis…now on SSDI and also have memory loss, significant pain and fatigue…my prayers go out to you, to all of us. – Marcia – Posted on Thursday, August 28, 2014
I was in coma for month with legionnaires..from what I was told it took couple weeks to get under control. Hang in there .but if have any questions about whats going on if I can I will help..I don’t remember but all. My fam does. – Patrick – Posted on Wednesday, November 19, 2014
I believe this is the website where I told my story about my bout with Legionnaire’s in 2014. If you still have it, could you please e-mail it to me? I’m still having complications and I would like to see if anything has improved. This is such a debilitating illness and with the recent outbreak in New York, it’s made me remember how sick I truly was. I keep thinking maybe I should see a cardiologist or some kind of specialist but honestly, after dealing with all the doctors when I was hospitalized, I’m very reluctant. I keep hoping that I’ll get stronger as time goes by.
Hi Janis. I’m sorry to hear you’re still having complications. Our website and blog software was updated in March of this year. Although the comments submitted before then were compiled and posted, I don’t know which one was yours. When you have time, you could scrol through the comments to look for it. All the best for you. I pray you recover fully and quickly.
Hi there, I’m an Epoch Times journalist investigating how commonly doctors misdiagnose Legionnaires’ disease. I’d really like to talk to survivors about their diagnosis and recovery process. My email is amelia.pang@epochtimes.com. I look forward to hearing from you, and I hope my article can prevent future delayed diagnosis.
Amelia: Thank you for your effort to increase Legionnaires’ diagnoses.
Eight years ago this February, my husband, then age 54, was intubated and placed in an induced coma. He had what appeared to be a cold and flu since early January, and he refused to go to the doctor. A nurse at an urgent care place, when I finally got him to go, said to immediately take him to the ER around the corner.
The first physician just wanted me to pull the plug. He was fired, and the father of one of my former students took over as managing physician, with different team members, excepting the pulmonologist. The first question the immunologist asked was, “How many times does he go to hotels in a week?” I thought he was accusing him of being unfaithful. The immunologist was instead trying to track Legionnaires.
My husband was in a coma four weeks. He was then awakened, and spent another two weeks in the hospital. He didn’t even remember coming to the hospital. We were given a case number with the CDC. It was highly expensive and insurance didn’t cover everything. Our finances are just starting to come back.
We consider ourselves fortunate he still has his limbs. His kidney function returned, a real miracle, as he was being processed for social security with end-stage renal failure. He has trouble dealing with any loud noises, particularly sudden noises. He whines, and he never used to whine at all. He has trouble with following directions from one place to the other, even with a talking GPS. His sense of humor became adolescent potty humor. He had to practice not saying stupid things, and he is a very educated man. He almost immediately put on weight because he had trouble moving, despite having lost a lot of weight in the coma. It has taken him over nine months to lose 25 pounds this year. There are other factors I don’t care to mention in public. He recently took an airline flight alone, his first since the illness. To say he was frightened was an understatement. It took every courageous fiber in his body to get to the airport by himself. Yes, he can still work, and does. We say we got 75% of him back, 85% on good days.
This is a disease that ravages more than the lungs and circulatory system. It ravages families. It affects the nervous system, and the mind. It affects relationships.
Dear Mya: Thank you for sharing your husband’s story even though it must be unpleasant to do so. It will help others understand how horrible Legionnaires’ disease is, even for survivors. I pray your husband gets back the other 25% and that your family is fully restored in every respect.
I got LD in March 26th 2010 and returned home April 30th. It went undiagnosed for at least one week before March 26th. I went to the doctor three times before they finally sent me to the hospital. Last thing I remember to this day is pulling up to the hospital and about 3 weeks later waking up out of a medically induced coma. My co-worker was standing over me telling me that I nearly died one night as I had been in a coma in ICU for 22 days. On life support I struggled for my life. In the beginning, I remember thinking I had the flu and no appetite for a whole week. I remember having a very weird sore throat. Not the usually feeling of a sore throat. Like I had insulation in my throat. I remember that the week before I was extremely tired. Like never before.My lowest point I had septic blood and kidney failure. Somehow I made it out of there in a wheelchair and off to a rehab facility. I had to learn to walk again. I went to work a week later and it took a while to regain my strength. My short term memory was really bad but is much better now. I have some nerve problems lately but overall I am ok now. I get out of breath sometimes for no reason. I had some really weird dreams that I will never forget. Some funny and some scary. I have a little story, one day at work ( Jeep sales) I helped a customer and kept saying you look familiar. We could not pinpoint where I knew him. I started to tell my story and he looked at me and said you will not believe this but I took care of you when you were sick. He ran the oscillator machine. My brain must have put his face in my mind as he was working on me. It was so freaky. I think it actually made me a better person. I think I was very lucky. I never want anyone to feel sorry for me. I continue to look at the positive side of the fact that I can inspire people. You can be at your lowest point and make it back. Never give up. I think that really the only two things you have in life are your health and relationships with other people. Other than that you really do not have anything so live your life now. I never wanted this ordeal to define my life so I recently got a promotion at work and bought an historical gold miners house built in 1980 in the mountains of Colorado. I like to sell books on Ebay at my website. It’s fun to see people happy about these old books. I say thanks to all medical people I meet. They do a job that no one else can do for people.The past is the past, the future is not guaranteed but the present is beautiful. I feel truly blessed and continue to live my life everyday as if it is my last.
Fred, thanks so much for sharing your story. It’s wonderful to hear of your physical recovery and inspiring to hear about your emotional well being. All the very best to you!
My story is the same. You wake up to hell and find out a month has passed and you shouldn’t have lived. Then the rehab. No answers. I went through rehab quite well but I have problems almost 3 years later. I have a lot of trouble working (eyesight, shaking, memory, fatigue). If I am home I can rest and go at my speed but too much and I will get sick. I lost a lot of weight. Before, I did not have health problems (which is what they said saved me). The financial impacts are tremendous. Actually devastating. I lost so much time from work and now can’t work much. My family has suffered. I try to hide it although they are constantly worrying and want me to get additional medical help. Well there isn’t any. I was at an excellent hospital that saved my life but nobody talked to me about post ICU syndrome, why my 2 fingers lost feeling (they even told my ex-husband he would have that after his surgery), just no information. Oh, I now have diarrhea and bladder trouble from this. My primary care physician doesn’t have a clue. What do people do when it impacts employment – maybe forever? Oh, same thing. I was the only one to get it with no risk factors. Is there a way so have social security or something help? I don’t even tell my family how bad it is. Oh, and anxiety.
Thanks for taking the time to tell us, Cara. It helps increase awareness of the disease. I’m so sorry you have suffered so much. I pray full restoration for you!
My name is Erin I am now 35 years old but when I was 25 years old I had contracted Legionaries. I spend 21 weeks in a coma. For a couple of years I had many bad day’s. I had to learn how to do everything all over again, but now 10 years later I have come so far. I get pneumonia frequently, i struggle with shortness of breath but I have been cleared to recieve another kidney tranplant, something I was told years ago would never happen. I have recently requested my medical records with hopes that it would help me make since of everything. What I have read has really surprised me.
In Septmeber 2005 I was admitted into the Hospital due to my tranplanted Kidney, they believed I was rejecting the kidney. They had given me medication to lower my immune system, which didn’t help, the kidney was still failing. While trying to save this kidney i complained of not being able to breath, for two weeks it was getting worse and worse. On October 16th I was moved down intenstive care. According to my medical records on October 17th a test on my lungs was conducted. Oct 18th I stoped breathing and had cardaic arrest, i was put on a ventilator and put in a chemically induced coma. My family was told that I was septic. The CDC had come in, they asked alot of questions and determined that I didn’t have anything (I recently recieved a letter from them stating that) however the test on my lungs was sent out to the lab Oct. 21st to MAYO lab. On my birthday October 25th the results came back I had legionaries disease. (However they never notifyed the CDC) my prognoisis wasn’t good. The doctor stood in my room and told my family that I was never waking up. The odds were agesnst me. I have recently met that doctor and the social worker who continuly told my parents they need to understand the gavity of what was going on. With tears in there eyes they can’t believe that i’m standing before them with the only visual signs is the indent where a tube once was to breath life into my lungs. If you met me you would never know the affect this ordeal had on me. The PTSD that suffer from, the neopathy in both my feet, I have gastroparesis and a lot of bad memories.
Wow, Erin! I think that’s the third time I’ve read your story and I’m still moved by it. Thanks so much for taking the time to share it. As mentioned in an email to you, I pray 100% restoration for you! And soon!
October 31, 2014 I remember feeling so tired and had never felt as bad as I felt in my life. I just felt as if my body was shutting down. The next day I felt fine. Then on Nov11, 2014 I remember coughing very loudly 3 very loud abrupt embarrassing cough at a meeting at work. I left work that day and went to the doctor. I told her about the cough and how it felt like I had pulled something in my back when I coughed. She listened and did not hear anything unusual iny chest. She treated me for a pulled muscle and sent me home. That was the last thing I remembered until I woke up Dec 15 with my daughter telling me I had been in a induced coma since Nov 17. I had been admitted to the hospital and treated for pneumonia. The antibiotics did work and I went septic, had congested heart failure and my kidneys started shutting down as the rest of my body. I was intubated and finally had a tracheostomy. My heart was shocked twice. Finally they discovered u had Legionnaires and was treated with the correct antibiotics. I almost lost my legs and feet.. I did not know any of my family. I lost all my muscle strength in my legs and was very weak. I had to build my strength back up to walk again. Doctors said I would require at least 6 months of therapy to walk again . But through the powers of prayer and by God’s grace I was able to use a walker and leave that special clinic on December 24, 2014 to celebrate Christmas with my family.!! I did have terrible nightmares from all the medicine I received for several months after going home. I was able to go back to work at my part time job as a receptionist on Janurary 25, 2015. It was a life changing experience for me. The state health department was contacted but they told me I was an isolated case and that sometimes it just happens and I may never know where it came from. I live in Mt. Pleasant, TN and the only other case that has been made public around here was a lady in Franklin, Tn that worked at the Williamson County Courthouse in 2015.. I contacted the local TV station hoping they would make my case known so our local hospitals would know to check people for Legionnaires instead of letting people die from not being treated correctly because they are not used to treating legionnaires. I can not help but wonder how many people have died because of this. Please spread the word to check for Legionnaires if you have a love who is continuing to get worse. Don’t just let the doctors let them die because they say they are old or have poor health. I was 57 and that time. I am enjoying my family more than ever and so thankful for my health and time I get to spend with them.
Wow, Carolyn, your bout with LD sounds horrible but the testimony of your recovery and healing is encouraging. Thanks so much for sharing your story.
I have love for you all. 4 years ago I was under the legionala induced coma for a 8 weeks. I was 45 at the time and really woke up in the psych ward with security. It took a while for my mind and body to reconnect. Your descriptions of your times make me feel foolish in my feeling sorry for myself. It cost me my marriage and my sanity at times, but nothing physically after much work and rehab. The one thing that never leaves , is the power of dreams and being asleep for 8 weeks is a hell most can’t endure. I will never sleep the same way again, I’m to connected to the other side now.
Hi Craig. We love you too! Thanks for sharing your story. It’s good for us to hear how Legionella affects individual lives. I pray full restoration for you, that all you lost will be redeemed. May God’s grace break any connection you have or feel to the dark side and bring you into his marvelous, healthy, and wonderful light.