A demonstration of HC Info’s platform for creating and maintaining a Water Management Plan (WMP) for your building water systems. For more information on the application, click here.
Water Management Plan Cloud Application Demo
by Matt Freije | Feb 1, 2016
Very informative. Answers many questions. WMP’s actions seem to integrate well.
Thanks Doug!
Very effectively communicates how this interactive platform works to produce a plan. Also an attractive option for those of us in NYC where building owners and managers will be required to put thousands of plans in place in a very short time window. Will there be options in these plans to meet the requirements of Local Law 77’s final rules when and if the NYCDOHM finally release them?
Tony, our water management plans have some control measures specific to the New York laws. As the rules are updated, we plan to update our cloud application accordingly. We date the default control measures so that users can easily update them. For example, if a control measure in your WMP has a date of 1/13/16 and you see that our default control measure is dated 3/16/16, you will know there’s been an update. You can then paste in the updated default into your WMP if you wish. Thanks for your comments
Hi Matt,
a very interesting approach, and similar to something we are working on here in Australia. Does the tool include audit and assessment – or is that data collected separately and then entered into the program?
Others reading your post may not be aware of how much you have contributed to Legionnaires’ research. Thank you for all your work. The platform is designed primarily to outline water system control measures and an easy way to document them. However, a survey form is provided for gathering water system information. A hazard analysis is also included as well as a sampling program for validating the plan. Soon–probably by March 15th–we will be adding a database for Legionella test results which will provide a report showing comparisons over date ranges for device types (e.g., manual faucet versus electronic), sample types (e.g., pre-flush versus post-flush), and water (e.g., hot, cold mixed).
Hi Matt,
thanks for the kind words. Sounds like a good approach – and very much where I think it needs to go. More and more we need to be able to document a management paper trail to demonstrate compliance. This clearly fits the bill! We have something similar but not directly on-line – that will be our next evolution using a cloud based real-time system.